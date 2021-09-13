Bella Taylor Smith may have won The Voice but everyone was talking about Rita Ora and G-Nat!on’s disjointed performance in the Grand Finale.

As is tradition, the final acts and their coaches each performed together on Sunday, one last opportunity to impress the watching public. Ora and G-Nat!on clearly didn’t fancy an easy ride from the beginning, choosing to take on the Madonna hit ‘Express Yourself’.

As the girl group and their mentor got going, viewers couldn’t help but notice that G-Nat!on appeared more like back-up singers to Ora than collaborators. Standing in the middle in a standout pantsuit, Ora commanded the stage as a literal spotlight shone on her, the rest of the girls mostly under the cover of darkness around her.

“Is it just me or is Rita making the duet all about herself, not the team?” someone asked on Twitter. “Why did G-Nat!on feel like back-up singers for Rita, instead of actually being a duet?” wondered another user.

Lol it was Rita's performance and G nation was her back up dancers! #TheVoiceAU — Unleash the passion in you (@genevabloom08) September 12, 2021

Brooo lmao they just Rita's backup is that not telling y'all something lol! At least Arlo actually got 70% of his song and slayed 😂#TheVoiceAU — patricia jlailaty (@Patriciakeyy) September 12, 2021

Im confused .. Is it about Rita or the G Nation ? .. Also 6 voices against one .#TheVoiceAU — Luvy_Duvy (@KanjLuvy) September 12, 2021

Ora was full of pride after completing the performance though, telling host Sonia Kruger that she was “so honoured to be the first fan to be able to share the stage. Come on they are so amazing.” But the disjointed performance ended up causing damage as Guy Sebastian’s act Bella Taylor Smith ended up the winner of the singing competition.

I mean, after that whole ménage à trois thing with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson from earlier this year, maybe Ora is simply done with group situations? And honestly, it wouldn’t have mattered even if Ora and G-Nat!on had given a great performance because, as far as duets on singing shows go, there’s simply no topping Alexandra Burke and Beyoncé in Season 5 of the U.K. X Factor. Just watch this.

Watch Rita Ora and G-Nat!on perform Madonna’s ‘Express Yourself’: