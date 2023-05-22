The War on Drugs are set to return to Australia and New Zealand for the first time since 2018.

The acclaimed US rockers will tour the two countries across December, performing shows in Wellington, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth (see full dates below).

To make up for the lengthy absence, The War on Drugs are bringing two special guests – Spoon and Indigo Spark – along for the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 26th at 1pm local time. The My Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 25th at 12pm local time.

Led by Adam Granduciel, The War on Drugs have risen to become one of the foremost purveyors of classic rock of their time. They’re belatedly touring Australia and New Zealand in support of their stellar 2021 album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which earned the Philadelphia outfit some of the strongest reviews of their career to date.

In an interview with Tone Deaf about the album, Granduciel expressed disdain for those who question the continuing relevancy of guitar music.

“I feel like for 10 years, everyone’s been saying, ‘there’s no more guitar music,'” he said at the time. “But the whole time everyone’s playing the fucking guitar though… There’s always been other things in music but there’s so many people playing guitar and making great records.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The War on Drugs 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Spoon & Indigo Sparke

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Friday, December 1st

Anderson Park, Wellington, NZ

Saturday, December 2nd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Monday, December 4th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, December 7th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 9th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, December 11th

Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.