The Weeknd and Calvin Harris have teamed up for new song ‘Over Now’, the coming together of two of the biggest stars in music right now.

Both artists have been teasing the song leading up until now and it’s finally here. The track is a perfect mix of the duo’s differing styles. The Weeknd’s smooth vocals are overlaid on a signature Harris electronic rhythm. It’s a delicately funky beat from Harris, allowing The Weeknd to do what he does best. Over Now is destined to be a mammoth hit, given the massive commercial of both artists.

Directed by Harris’s longtime creative collaborator, Emil Nava, the innovative music video blurs the lines between technology and reality, featuring a space and time-transcending experience through a CGI portal into The Weeknd’s mind.

Both artists have been busy elsewhere in recent weeks. The Weeknd’s remix of Lana Del Rey’s Ultraviolence track ‘Money Power Glory’ was well-received. Prior to that, he appeared on the posthumous Juice WRLD song ‘Smile’.

The hip-hop star will also perform at the 2020 MTV VMAs this Monday, the event going ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions. Additional performers confirmed for the broadcast include Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, BTS, and more.

The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, After Hours, came out earlier this year and reached the top spot in the ARIA charts. It also got to number one in the Billboard 200.

Last month Harris joined with Steve Lacy to share the song ‘Live Without Your Love’. This was released under his Love Regenerator moniker. It’s Harris’ first work under his own name since ‘Giant’ all the way back in early 2019.

There is no word yet on any upcoming full-length albums from either Harris or The Weeknd but if this song is any indication to go on, there’s reasons to be excited.

Check out ‘Over Now’ by Calvin Harris & The Weeknd: