The White Stripes have unveiled the full video from their hallowed From The Basement performance recorded at London’s Maida Vale Studios in November 2005.

The performance marked the pilot episode of Nigel Godrich’s beloved series. Directed by Sophie Muller, the set saw the duo rip through a number of tracks from 2005’s Get Behind Me Satan: ‘Blue Orchid,’ ‘Forever for Her (Is Over for Me),’ ‘As Ugly As I Seem,’ ‘Little Ghost,’ and ‘Red Rain’. They also covered Captain Beefheart’s ‘Party of Special Things to Do.’

“The dream of From the Basement is to capture great performances with the most direct and beautiful coverage possible, both sonically and visually,” Godrich said in a statement. “We were so fortunate early on to have the support of Jack and Meg who instinctively understood the concept of the show and so came to be part of it. As a result, we have this amazing snapshot of their fantastic energy and style. It’s an intimate and direct performance, something magic, powerful and special. A day I will not forget.”

“Everything fell into place very quickly, and because of Meg and Jack’s ease and natural chemistry with each other I could just shoot what I saw,” Muller said. “Whatever it was between them made it very simple, but so, so special and it was an honor to be there. I just love this electrifying performance.”

Jack White added: “It was beautifully filmed and the sound quality makes a performance on a regular TV show sound like a wax cylinder recording. No host. Thank God.”

Check out The White Stripes perform on From The Basement:

In December last year, the band unveiled The White Stripes Greatest Hits, their first-ever anthology album. The record brings 26 of the Detroit duo’s beloved tracks to the forefront. Chronicling their start in the late Nineties to their dominating MTV and Grammy success throughout the 2000s.

In addition to releasing the compilation, the band upgraded all their music videos to high definition on Youtube.