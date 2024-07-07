The Wiggles are bringing a new version of their live act across Australia this summer with the ‘Wiggle and Learn BIG SHOW’, inspired by their YouTube series.

It features classic Wiggles hits and new songs from their latest album, Wiggle and Learn: 100 Education Songs for Children, celebrating their 100th album release since forming in 1991. The album teaches numeracy, language skills, and social-emotional development, among other themes, and is set for full release on Friday, August 16th.

Fans can also expect to hear favourites like “Hot Potato”, “Fruit Salad”, and “Rock-A-Bye Your Bear”. Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, July 11th at 11am local time on www.thewiggles.com/live.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field expressed excitement about the tour and album, saying, “We can’t wait to hit the road and bring the Wiggle and Learn BIG SHOW to families across Australia! Our annual BIG SHOW is one of our favourite times of the year as we celebrate with families all over Australia. This year’s BIG SHOW is all about enjoying the songs you know and love, but with many fantastic new ones, too.

“It’s going to be a blast, filled with dancing, fun and educational moments that will ignite creativity and curiosity in children. I could never have imagined that one day we’d be playing songs from our 100th album, and we’re so proud to be the soundtrack to so many children and families. We can’t wait to see all the happy faces out there and share the joy of learning through music!”

The show will feature all eight Wiggles – Anthony, Lucia, Simon, Caterina, Lachy, John, Tsehay, and Evie – along with their Wiggly friends, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword, and The Tree of Wisdom.

