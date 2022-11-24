The Wiggles have taken over Rolling Stone‘s Instagram to celebrate ARIA Awards Day.

The 2022 ARIA Awards take place tonight at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, and The Wiggles are in with a chance of winning in two categories.

They’re up for – you guessed it – Best Children’s Album for their massive double album ReWiggled, which saw Aussie artists as varied as San Cisco, The Chats, Spacey Jane, and DZ Deathrays reinterpret classic Wiggles anthems.

The beloved children’s group are also nominated for Best Australian Live Act, but they’ll face stern competition from the likes of Amy Shark, Amyl and the Sniffers, Midnight Oil, and Genesis Owusu. This award being voted for by the public, however, could turn things in The Wiggles’ favour.

For 2022 has truly been the year of The Wiggles Renaissance. A number one album and a historic national tour have brought the group arguably their best year since their ’90s heyday.

2022 also saw The Wiggles grace the hallowed cover of Rolling Stone Australia/New Zealand for the very first time, and Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins became the youngest person to appear on the local cover of the music and pop culture masthead as a result.

That’s why it felt only right for the young Wiggle to take over Rolling Stone‘s Instagram ahead of the ARIA Awards. The Instagram takeover begun this afternoon, with Tsehay joined by OG Wiggle, Anthony Field, as they rehearsed for the big night ahead.

This is just Tsehay’s second ARIAs, and she sounds excited at the prospect. “I’m rockin’, can’t wait, and we’ll see you all at the ARIAs,” she exclaimed on the Instagram takeover.

You can catch all the action as Tsehay and the rest of The Wiggles enjoy the ARIA Awards by heading to Rolling Stone’s Instagram throughout the rest of the day.