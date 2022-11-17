Amy Shark unveiled her next era of music last month, but a collaboration with Hanson never seemed on the cards.

On Fifi, Fev & Nick on Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox this morning, Amy performed exclusively with the beloved boyband.

And you don’t need three guesses to work out which song they sung together: Amy and Hanson performed a fun rendition of the latter’s classic hit ‘MMMBop’, which catapulted the trio of brothers to global fame in 1997.

“I loved guys with long hair all my life, from Hanson to Daniel Johns,” Amy said before the performance. “I’m really, really pumped.” You can check out a snippet of Amy and Hanson’s performance below, and listen to the full thing here.

The singer-songwriter also discussed missing the ARIA Awards next week with the radio hosts. She revealed earlier this week that she wouldn’t be attending the ceremony due to looking after her nan while her carer is overseas.

Amy is nominated this year for Best Australian Live Act, which is one of the awards voted for by the public. It’s set to be one of the most fiercely contested categories, however, with names like Gangs of Youth, Amyl and the Sniffers, Genesis Owusu, and even The Wiggles in contention.

Hanson, meanwhile, have spent November on tour in Australia, selling out venues across the country. The band were touring in celebration of 30 years in music and their new album RED GREEN BLUE, released earlier this year. Their 11th studio album contains a unique combination of three solo-led projects wrapped in one release, featuring Taylor Hanson’s Red, Isaac Hanson’s Green, and Zac Hanson’s Blue.

In other Amy Shark news, she released a cover of a Christmas classic last week, getting in the festive mood very early. She took on Coldplay’s ‘Christmas Lights’ for the Amazon Music series, one of the only Christmas songs to earn plaudits in the modern era.

