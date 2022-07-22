Wet Leg stopped by triple j while on their Australian tour to take on Like A Version, performing a cool cover of The Chats’ hit ‘Smoko’.

“It’s a really, really cool song that you showed me a few years ago,” the band’s Hester Chambers said about their choice of cover. “I think when I first head it I saw the video as well, and it’s just pretty iconic, isn’t it?” bandmate Rhian Teasdale added.

Wet Leg turned The Chat’s thrilling pub rock classic into a woozy and hip synthwave track, really putting their own spin on it. Teasdale even sported a pair of sunglasses for the occasion, presumably in tribute to The Chats singer Eamon Sandwith.

After the clip of their performance was posted online, The Chats shared their enthusiasm for the cover. “Love ya Wet Leg, this rules, they wrote in an Instagram Story.

Wet Leg also performed their own song, ‘Ur Mum’, for Like A Version, a cut from their acclaimed self-titled debut album.

Both The Chats and Wet Leg are scheduled to play Splendour in the Grass this weekend but that could now be under threat: due to ongoing weather conditions causing massive issues onsite, the festival has been forced to cancel Friday’s events.

The Chats will be able to comfort themselves by remembering that they’re supporting the mighty Guns N’ Roses on their upcoming Australian tour at the end of this year.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The band’s second album, Get F*cked!, is also set for release on August 19th via Bargain Bin Records. They’ll then embark on a five-date tour the following month to celebrate the album’s release, taking in shows in Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Smoko’ (The Chats cover) by Wet Leg:

Check out ‘Ur Mum’ by Wet Leg: