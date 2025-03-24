In just a few days, Philadelphia pop-punk favourites The Wonder Years will embark upon their first Australian shows in over seven years.

Alongside rising Melbourne artist Suzi, The Wonder Years will be accompanied by California punk icons Joyce Manor, and the latter two bands got together for an artist on artist interview for Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of the tour.

When talk turned to favourite artists, Joyce Manor revealed their fondness for watching Rage whenever they’re in Australia, noting that the iconic ABC TV music video program helped them discover legendary Aussie bands like The Angels and Australian Crawl.

In response, The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell had high praise of WAAX.

“[…] seeing WAAX play ‘Labrador’ live at Good Things Fest was one of the most ‘holy shit’ experiences I’ve ever had watching a band for the first time,” he said.

Elsewhere in their conversation, Joyce Manor asked The Wonder Years to name the Aussie animal they’re most terrified of, and Campbell had some fearful words about the Irukandji jellyfish.

“One day, when I was a teenager, my dad had a documentary on TV about the Irukandji jellyfish, and I’ve never fully recovered from seeing it,” he recalled. “They’re basically impossible to see when you’re swimming so you can’t avoid them. They can shoot the stingers out too, so you don’t even have to touch it. If it doesn’t kill you, it means days of excruciating pain all over your body. The people in the documentary were straight up moaning and saying it was like they were on fire a week after getting stung.”

Check out The Wonder Years’ Aussie tour dates below.

The Wonder Years 2025 Australian Tour

With Joyce Manor, Suzi – Tickets

Thursday, March 27th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, March 28th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, March 29th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 30th

Waves, Wollongong, NSW

Wednesday, April 2nd

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, April 4th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 5th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, April 6th

Magnet House, Perth, WA