The world’s smallest nightclub is set to open in Australia.

The “Doof Shed” is the invention of twin Australian musicians Harry Nathan Labrakis and Evangelos ‘Boonie’ Labrakis. The pint-sized rave cave, a repurposed corrugated metal shed, stands at 1.53m x 0.74m x 1.88m. The brothers built their creation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, that decimated the last remaining life of Sydney’s waning club scene.

The Doof Shed is rigged out with a focal sound system, Pioneer DJ setup, intelligent lighting and a “Full Send” button, which activates a smoke machine, strobe, flashing lights and lasers to recall the full-body, sensory club experience. Honestly it feels like the perfect space to let out pent-up emotions. I’d pay an arm and a leg for the opportunity to exalt repressed rage by screaming my lungs out in a strobe-laden metal tin whilst listening to ‘Born Slippy.’

The COVID-safe club recently copped a Guinness World Records title for the smallest mobile nightclub — previously held by Rotherham’s ‘Club 28.

“Dance music culture continues to experience setbacks worldwide, with music festivals and nightclubs closing or being cancelled at a rapid rate. The landscape has become very difficult for promoters to schedule future events, running the risk of having their events cancelled last minute due to COVID restrictions or sudden government lockdowns.” Harry shared in a statement.

The brothers are planning to open up their Doof Shed to the general public, with proceeds set to benefit mental health charities that have been under the pump during the pandemic.

“I never plan my performances, each set is unique to the individual; I connect my consciousness to the energy that each audience member brings into the space. The performance is not the artwork; the artwork is an intersubjective experience.” says Harry of the project.

To enter the ballot to experience The Doof Shed in all its glory, head here.