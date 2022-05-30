Thirsty Merc have announced a new album and tour, dropping a cover of a Daryl Braithwaite hit as the lead single.

After patiently waiting two years to get back on the road again, the pop rock band will embark on a mammoth national tour this winter, taking in 27 dates across the country (see full dates below).

The tour will celebrate Celebration, set to be released on June 17h (pre-order here). Their fifth studio album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s Shifting Gears.

“It’s been an extremely rewarding experience for us to explore some of the best Aussie songs on the new album,” the band’s Rai Thistlethwayte says. “Perhaps the biggest celebration, though, is for all live music fans. After a few crazy years, we’re all still here together. Gigs are back…and we want to be there to help you let your hair down!’

Celebration sees Thirsty Merc covering Australia songs from across the decades – some well-known and some not so well-known – reimagined in the band’s inimitable style.

The lead single is a powerful cover of Daryl Braithwaite’s ‘As The Days Go By’, taken from Braithwaite’s 1988 album Edge. Other artists set to be covered on the album include Billy Field and The Sports.

Thirsty Merc’s ‘As The Days Go By’ is out now.

Thirsty Merc Celebration Tour 2022

Ticket information available at https://www.thirstymerc.com.

Friday, July 22nd

Stirling Arms Hotel, Guildford, WA

Saturday, July 23rd

Charles Hotel, North Perth, WA

Sunday, July 24th

Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood, WA

Tuesday, July 26th

Duke of George, Fremantle, WA

Wednesday, July 27th

Friends Restaurant, Perth, WA

Thursday, July 28th

Prince, Bunbury, WA

Friday, July 29th

Northshore Tavern, Hillarys, WA

Saturday, July 30th

Port Beach Brewery (Railway Hotel), Fremantle, WA

Thursday, August 4th

Dunwoodys Hotel, Cairns, QLD

Friday, August 5th

The Anthill, Mareeba, QLD

Saturday, August 6th

Mansfield Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Sunday, August 7th

Reef Gateway Hotel, Airlie Beach, QLD

Thursday, August 11th

Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland, QLD

Friday, August 12th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 13th

Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD

Sunday, August 14th

Moon Beach Tavern, Moonee Beach, NSW

Wednesday, August 24th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, August 25th

Centro CBD, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, August 26th

SS&A, Albury, NSW

Sunday, August 28th

Royal Hotel, Meredith, VIC

Wednesday, August 31st

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Thursday, September 1st

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, September 2nd

Live at the Bundy, Bundalaguah, VIC

Saturday, September 3rd

Country Rocks Festival, Bungendore, NSW

Sunday, September 4th

Huntlee Tavern, Branxton, NSW

Thursday, September 8th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, September 9th

The Setts Bar, Mildura, NSW