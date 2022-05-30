Thirsty Merc have announced a new album and tour, dropping a cover of a Daryl Braithwaite hit as the lead single.
After patiently waiting two years to get back on the road again, the pop rock band will embark on a mammoth national tour this winter, taking in 27 dates across the country (see full dates below).
The tour will celebrate Celebration, set to be released on June 17h (pre-order here). Their fifth studio album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s Shifting Gears.
“It’s been an extremely rewarding experience for us to explore some of the best Aussie songs on the new album,” the band’s Rai Thistlethwayte says. “Perhaps the biggest celebration, though, is for all live music fans. After a few crazy years, we’re all still here together. Gigs are back…and we want to be there to help you let your hair down!’
Celebration sees Thirsty Merc covering Australia songs from across the decades – some well-known and some not so well-known – reimagined in the band’s inimitable style.
The lead single is a powerful cover of Daryl Braithwaite’s ‘As The Days Go By’, taken from Braithwaite’s 1988 album Edge. Other artists set to be covered on the album include Billy Field and The Sports.
Thirsty Merc’s ‘As The Days Go By’ is out now.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.
Thirsty Merc Celebration Tour 2022
Ticket information available at https://www.thirstymerc.com.
Friday, July 22nd
Stirling Arms Hotel, Guildford, WA
Saturday, July 23rd
Charles Hotel, North Perth, WA
Sunday, July 24th
Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood, WA
Tuesday, July 26th
Duke of George, Fremantle, WA
Wednesday, July 27th
Friends Restaurant, Perth, WA
Thursday, July 28th
Prince, Bunbury, WA
Friday, July 29th
Northshore Tavern, Hillarys, WA
Saturday, July 30th
Port Beach Brewery (Railway Hotel), Fremantle, WA
Thursday, August 4th
Dunwoodys Hotel, Cairns, QLD
Friday, August 5th
The Anthill, Mareeba, QLD
Saturday, August 6th
Mansfield Hotel, Townsville, QLD
Sunday, August 7th
Reef Gateway Hotel, Airlie Beach, QLD
Thursday, August 11th
Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland, QLD
Friday, August 12th
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, August 13th
Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD
Sunday, August 14th
Moon Beach Tavern, Moonee Beach, NSW
Wednesday, August 24th
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, August 25th
Centro CBD, Wollongong, NSW
Friday, August 26th
SS&A, Albury, NSW
Sunday, August 28th
Royal Hotel, Meredith, VIC
Wednesday, August 31st
Volta, Ballarat, VIC
Thursday, September 1st
Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, September 2nd
Live at the Bundy, Bundalaguah, VIC
Saturday, September 3rd
Country Rocks Festival, Bungendore, NSW
Sunday, September 4th
Huntlee Tavern, Branxton, NSW
Thursday, September 8th
The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Friday, September 9th
The Setts Bar, Mildura, NSW