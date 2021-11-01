One iconic Aussie rock act has landed their first ARIA top five album in almost three decades this week.

The Screaming Jets’ 30th Anniversary edition of their debut album All For One has launched the band into number four on the ARIA Top 50 Albums Chart, and number two on the Top 20 Australian Albums Chart.

The chart re-entry is just two places behind the album’s number two peak back in 1991, and is the band’s first top five in 26 years.

“That’s a ripper chart result for the anniversary edition of All For One,” frontman Dave Gleeson said.

“It’s unreal how everyone has reacted to the album – you guys rock – I’m as excited as a dog with two balls!”

The band’s current line-up – consisting of Gleeson, Paul Woseen (bass), Jimi Hocking (guitar), Scott Kingman (guitar) and Cameron McGlinchey (drums) – re-recorded the entire album with original producer Steve James.

“The plan was always to re-record the album for this milestone,” Gleeson said.

“We just didn’t realise we’d be recording under these circumstances.”

‘These circumstances’, of course, being Covid.

“One of the things that we’ve always loved about the recording studio is that it’s a bunch of blokes, locked away in our own world creating and mucking on,” Gleeson continued.

“Obviously that option wasn’t open to us due to Covid, so we had to do it like the kids do. Our producer Steve James pulled it all together and because we weren’t messing around with arrangements it all went down very quickly and painlessly.”

All For One is a nod to where it all began for The Screaming Jets, and includes hit song ‘Better’.

It follows on from the band’s Bitter Pill project last year.

Watch ‘The Screaming Jets’ original video for ‘Better’:

Repackaged with new artwork clearly referencing the original, the anniversary edition comes in CD, vinyl, cassette and digital/streaming formats.

The vinyl release also gave the band a number one on this week’s ARIA Vinyl Albums Chart.

The band will be performing the album in its entirety for the first time on a rescheduled tour in 2022.

The Screaming Jets

All For One 30th Anniversary Tour 2022

Friday 21st January

ADELAIDE, SA – THE BRIDGEWAY HOTEL (tickets here) **SPECIAL PREVIEW

Friday 22nd July

FRANKSTON, VIC – PIER BANDROOM (tickets here)

Saturday 23rd July

MULGRAVE, VIC – VILLAGE GREEN HOTEL (tickets here)

Friday 29th July

SHELLHARBOUR, NSW – CENTRAL HOTEL (tickets here)

Saturday 30th July

REVESBY, NSW – REVESBY WORKERS (tickets here)

Friday 5th August

YOUNG, NSW – YOUNG SERVICES CLUB (tickets here)

Saturday 6th August

BATHURST, NSW – BATHURST PANTHERS (tickets here)

Friday 12th August

BELMONT, NSW – BELMONT 16S (tickets here)

Saturday 13th August

SAWTELL, NSW – SAWTELL RSL (tickets here)

Friday 26th August

ROZELLE, NSW – BRIDGE HOTEL (tickets here)

Saturday 27th August

ROZELLE, NSW – BRIDGE HOTEL (tickets here)

Thursday 8th September

MUDGEERABA, QLD – WALLABY HOTEL (tickets here)

Friday 9th September

BRISBANE, QLD – THE TRIFFID (tickets here)

Saturday 10th September

BRIBIE ISLAND, QLD – BRIBIE ISLAND HOTEL (tickets here)

Friday 16th September

BEENLEIGH, QLD – BEENLEIGH TAVERN (tickets here)

Saturday 17th September

KINGS BEACH, QLD – KINGS BEACH TAVERN (tickets here)

Friday 23rd September

NORTH FREMANTLE, WA – PORT BEACH BREWERY (tickets here)

Saturday 24th September

PERTH, WA – CHARLES HOTEL (tickets here)

Friday 7th October

GEELONG, VIC – GATEWAY HOTEL (tickets here)

Saturday 8th October

SOUTH MORANG, QLD – COMMERCIAL HOTEL (tickets here)

Friday 14th October

CHELSEA HEIGHTS, VIC – CHELSEA HEIGHTS HOTEL (tickets here)

Saturday 15th October

HOPPERS CROSSING, VIC – PLAZA TAVERN (tickets here)