Who would you put on the rap version of Mount Rushmore? It’s a nearly impossible question and Ja Rule had quite the difficult time coming up with his own version.

The ‘Always on Time’ star appeared on The Breakfast Club on Monday, May 9th, when the tricky question was posed to him. “It’s tough. Because it’s eras, you know what I mean?” Ja Rule pondered. “If I just had to do four… You would have to put Jay on there. I would put Pac on there. Big gotta go on there.”

That’s three strong choices: Jay-Z, Tupac, and the Notorious B.I.G. would feature on a lot of people’s lists of the top four rappers.

When it came to the crucial fourth spot, though, Ja Rule really struggled. “I would go with older school guys,” he eventually decided. “Like either Big Daddy Kane, or Rakim, or KRS because of what they did for the culture, and what they meant to the culture.

And what Rakim was to a Nas, you know what I’m saying? What KRS was to a whole generation of rappers. Kane was the first n—- I seen like, ‘This n—- is fly, this n—- get all the b—-es.'”

Ja Rule couldn’t decide between those three names, but he did point out that women rappers often aren’t included in such comparative conversations.

“But you know what? We never put the ladies in there,” he noted. “Come on, man. MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa… They are the reason other women picked up a microphone, period. How can you leave them off? You gotta tick one of them and put them on there.”

You can check out Ja Rule’s full interview on The Breakfast Club below, with the Mount Rushmore of Rap debate coming around the 25:30 mark.

Check out Ja Rule on The Breakfast Club: