The first trailer for the new docuseries about Tupac Shakur and his activist mum Afeni Shakur is here.

To mark Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8th, FX dropped a short teaser for the five-part series. Taking its name from one of the late rapper’s most beloved songs, Dear Mama is “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best.”

“An intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever,” the official description explains.

In the new trailer, Afeni – who passed away in 2016 recalls an important lesson she taught Tupac when he was very young. “It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality,” her voice can be heard saying, as a black-and-white image of her bottle-feeding a young Tupac flashes across the screen.

“So, Tupac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

The lesson that words can equate to power clearly had a huge impact on her son, with Tupac’s thoughtful lyrics still being remembered decades after his death.

Dear Mama is being directed by Allen Hughes, whose early credits include helming the music videos for Tupac’s ‘Trapped’ and ‘Brenda’s Got a Baby’ in 1992. He also has prior experience in musical documentaries, directing The Defiant Ones in 2017, a four-part series about the partnership between Dr. Dre and Jimmy Levine, the co-founders of Beats Electronics.

Dear Mama is expected to premiere on FX later this year. Each episode will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it first airs on FX.

Check out the trailer for the Tupac docuseries Dear Mama: