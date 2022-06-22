It’s no secret that Tyler, the Creator loves Kendrick Lamar. A clip from a festival went viral this week thanks to the rapper’s ecstatic reaction to the Kendrick track ‘Mr. Morale’ being played. He’s previously shared screenshots of himself listening to Kendrick anthems. He’s an unabashed fan.

That’s why it was no surprise to hear Tyler expand on his admiration for his fellow rapper in his second “All Star Series” conversation with Converse, which took place in Paris recently (see below).

Afer discussing the importance of being honest and vulnerable with his own emotions, Tyler turned to discussing Kendrick’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, itself a highly vulnerable record.

“I think honesty is awesome — with yourself, with (other) people… I think when you’re making something, it doesn’t have to be so obvious, but just being honest with how you’re approaching shit is when the best shit comes,” he explained.

“N-ggas don’t know how to give each other hugs and I hope we get past that. We will, though. The younger kids is like, ‘What’s up, bro? You good?’ We gotta cut the bullshit and just start being super open and honest.”

And that’s exactly what Tyler said Kendrick managed to achieve on his new album. “I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it because they probably feel like he’s looking at them in their eyes and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t panic. Uhhh, I can’t listen to this. Put on something else so I can hit my dougie.’ And keep forgetting and numbing the shit that he’s talking about,” he said.

Tyler continued: “Not saying the people that’s doing that went through what he’s saying, but it’s making them think about the shit that they’re covering up with that fucking, ‘I’m hard, I shoot people’ shit. I see it, I see through it.”

The Odd Future rapper joins a long list of hip hop stars acclaiming Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers: Eminem tweeted that he was left “speechless” by it, while Snoop Dogg revealed he “f*cking loves it” on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.