Eminem was left “speechless” by Kendrick Lamar’s new album

Like most of the music world, it sounds like Eminem was deeply impressed by Kendrick Lamar’s new album.

The rapper finally released Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers last Friday, a double album packed with conflict, ambiguity, controversy, and masterful storytelling. It’s a record that’s sure to be discussed and dissected for a long time to come.

Just a couple of days after its release, Eminem sounds like he’s made his mind up. “Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I’m speechless,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Has Slim Shady been left “speechless” in a good way or a bad way? It’s almost certainly the former, although it’s curious as to why he only tagged Dre in the tweet and not Kendrick.

The pair, of course, performing together during this year’s excellent Super Bowl Halftime Show: after performing ‘M.A.A.D City’ and ‘Alright’, Kendrick was joined by Eminem for ‘Forgot About Dre’ and ‘Still D.R.E.’.

At the time of writing, Eminem’s tweet has over 80,000 likes, but the comments are quite divided in opinion. “One goat praising another one,” hailed one fan on Twitter. “Lost my respect for you Em, this album is not that good. Please take back your words and reconsider your opinion,” conversely insisted someone else.

Many others called for a screenshot of Eminem’s tweet to be taken, presumably to act as evidence in the event the rapper’s have a falling out in the future. “You do not belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ahead of those that came along before you were ever born,” wrote another Twitter user, picking a fight that really didn’t need to be picked.

Neither Eminem or Dre featured on Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, with the likes of Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah, Sampha and, most controversially, Kodak Black, appearing as guests on the album.

