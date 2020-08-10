Maggots bow down, we’ve found your new overlord. One mum with a passion for interior design, and masked metal deviants, has built an entire bathroom inspired by Slipknot.

A TikTok user, @yunghussy, has taken to the app to share her mums latest creation, which we reckon warrants getting Kevin McCloud on the dog and bone. “My moms favorite band is slipknot, so she built a slipknot bathroom,” they wrote it the caption.

It’s truly equal parts chaotic and awe-inspiring. With no word of cap, I think that I’ve had more than one fever-dream take place in this bathroom. I can’t even begin to unpack everything going on in this holy lav because there is so, so much.

The floors feature portraits of the band. The walls emblazoned with photographs and memorabilia. There’s a shower curtain with the band’s inimitable logo. There are red hands for seats littered all over the place. There are arms coming out of the wall. There’s even a stereo of you wanted to listen to ‘Psychosocial’ whilst on the shitter.

I genuinely can not string together the words to do justice to what can only be described as an architectural triumph, it is imperative that you check it out for yourself below.

In other news, yesterday, the identity of Slipknot’s mysterious new member Tortilla Man, has finally been confirmed.

For months after he replaced Chris Fehen after his firing from the band upon instigating a legal battle, speculation about the identity of Tortilla Man led to many theories on the internet.

Now, any doubt that Michael Pfaff is the new member of the band has been dismissed, with Slipknot accidentally releasing a whole bunch of new merch for a virtual pop-up- shop.

The PRP reports that when the online shop was first launched, the item description for Tortilla Man’s gaiter was listed as “Pfaff Neck Gaiter Face Cover”, which was screenshotted by several eager fans