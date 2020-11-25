2020 was a year of plans being crushed, and live music succumbing to cancellation after cancellation. But, get ready for 2021 to be the year of your dreams, with gigs returning, and This That Festival championing the return of live music.

Was anyone else under the impression that 2020 was going to be an absolutely bitchin’ year, only to receive blow after sickening blow finding out that the world was taken over by a pandemic and that us music lovers could pretty much forget about simple gigs, let alone festivals? Well, then we best gear up for 2021, knock on some wood, and hope that it’s going to bring us back from the depths of despair.

And, how is all of this going to kick off? With This That Festival starting off the new year by bringing back their epic festival to Newcastle, NSW for the sixth year, and even bringing it to Queensland for the first time ever.

Featuring two main stages – respectively called ‘This Stage’ and ‘That Stage’ – the This That Festival is going to drop us right back into our old habits of getting sweaty, rocking to banging tunes, and back to feeling better than before with massive headliners.

Starting things off on Saturday, February 13th, This That Festival will make their first ever appearance in Queensland, keen to bring the party starting acts, full-on vibes, and heaps of headliners at the Sandstone Point Hotel.

Only a short week after on Saturday, February 20th, New South Wales will see their sixth instalment of the festival at Wickham Park in Newcastle, and it’s bound to be a party.

Boasting an all-Aussie lineup this year, the festival is bound to be chock-a-block of electronic, hip-hop, pop, and rock tunes that are sure to get everyone back into the groove of festival-going.

So, who will we get treated to at this inaugural post-COVID festival? Both dates will see indie-pop singer Mallrat take to the stage, as well as electro icons The Presets put on a show. Additionally, both Queensland and Sydney will get to experience Dune Rats and their shenanigans, R&B queens WAFIA and Kota Banks, and quite a few others.

Tearing up the first-ever Queensland leg of the festival, Aussie favourite Allday is set to headline, as well as the party-starters Haiku Hands, and Menangle indie-rock champions The Ruebens.

As for NSW, punters will be treated to producer and electronic maestro What So Not, Queensland punks The Chats, and indie electro-pop outfit Confidence Man.

While the lineup is already brimming with full-force of Aussie talent, this isn’t even the full lineup yet, with This That Festival set to release another announcement of more artists to grace their ‘The Other’ stage as the dates grow closer.

Keen to be a pioneer punter trekking back into the live music scene that This That Festival is bringing? Tickets are on sale now, including All That VIP tickets, which boast a “stage-front viewing lounge with extra services and VIP-only facilities such as powder rooms glitter bars.”

And, don’t you worry about cancellations if COVID-19 rears it’s ugly head again. This That Festival is prepared, and even have an alternate date for October/November just in case the shit – once again – hits the fan.

Saturday, February 13th, 2021

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point, QLD

Tickets (on final release): thisthat.com.au