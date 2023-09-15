THIS THAT Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Organisers broke the news in a social media statement this afternoon. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce THIS THAT Sandstone Point (QLD) and Newcastle (NSW) festivals will no longer be going ahead,” it read.

“This difficult decision was reached due to the challenging economic conditions we have been working within this past year, and the many factors that have been impacted by this. It has left us feeling that the THIS THAT experience you have come to know and love, and that we pride ourselves on offering, would only be dampened if we were to forge ahead.”

Organisers concluded the statement by thanking those who previously bought tickets to the festival. “We would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets to our November 2023 dates, and would like to advise that our ticketing partner Oztix will be contacting all ticket holders directly to commence refunds of the net ticket price.

“These refunds will automatically be returned to the original card used in the purchase process for both QLD and NSW dates. Keep an eye on your inbox for updates regarding this.”

The festival’s cancellation comes just two months before it was due to take place. THIS THAT wanted to bounce back in style in 2023 after last year’s frustrating cancellation, with big names like Gang of Youths, Peking Duk, Alex Lahey, and Porter Robinson announced as performing artists.

There was lots of sympathy and very little frustration evident in the comments to the social media post. “Music industry is hard guys, thanks so much for trying,” wrote one person. Sorry to hear guys,” wrote someone else. “Sending big love fam,” added another.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It remains to be seen if THIS THAT plans to attempt a return to the festival fold in 2024.