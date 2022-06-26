THIS THAT festival has announcement a packed lineup of Australian talent, with some huge international names thrown in for extra measure.

The popular one-day party is heading to Sandstone Point, Queensland on Saturday, October 29th, and Newcastle, NSW the following weekend on Saturday, November 5th.

Across three stages – THIS stage, THAT stage, and The Other stage – over 20 acclaimed artists will perform for fans. With borders open again, international acts are back: hip hip icon Earl Sweatshirt will appear, set to play cuts from his new album SICK!. Pop-rock singer Upsahl will also make the journey over from the States.

On the Australian front, perennial festival favourites DMA’s (NSW only), Hockey Dad, and Skegss will get the crowds going, as will electronic duo Flight Facilities. What So Not is returning home from the U.K. to exclusively play Sandstone Point.

Singer-songwriters Ruby Fields, Alice Ivy, Lola Scott, and Vera Blue will charmingly calm proceedings down amidst the chaotic energy of the rest of the festival.

You can check out the full lineup below, with plenty more artists set to be announced. A special opener for the THIS stage will also be chosen by the triple j Unearthed team.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, July 1st at 9am AEST. Members-only presale begins on Wednesday, June 29th at 9am AEST (sign up here). If you’ve already been to a THIS THAT event this year, organisers are offering 48 hours for past ticket holders to purchase tickets at a first-release price.

THIS THAT Festival 2022 Lineup

Saturday, October 29th

Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD

Saturday, November 5th

Newcastle, NSW

ALICE IVY

CHILLINIT

DEAR SEATTLE

DMA’S (NSW ONLY)

EARL SWEATSHIRT (USA)

FLIGHT FACILITIES

GODLANDS

HOCKEY DAD

HOOLIGAN HEFS

JESSWAR

KINDER

LOLA SCOTT

RUBY FIELDS

SET MO

SKEGSS

SLUMBERJACK

THE PRESETS (NSW ONLY)

TROPHY EYES

UPSAHL (USA)

VERA BLUE

WHAT SO NOT (QLD ONLY)

WINSTON SURFSHIRT

+ triple j UNEARTHED