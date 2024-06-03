Thom Yorke will swing into Australia later this year for his first-ever solo tour, dubbed ‘Everything’.

The celebrated Radiohead frontman is locked-in for multiple dates at the Sydney Opera House (presented by Supersonic Australasia), Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, and he’ll also visit both islands in New Zealand.

According to reps, Yorke will offer a “unique perspective on his career,” showcasing his deep catalogue including select Radiohead tracks alongside his various solo and soundtrack projects, plus his most recent work with The Smile.

Those many and varied projects include the original score for Daniele Luchetti’s film Confidenza, released digitally in April through XL Recordings / Remote Control, with vinyl and CD to follow on July 12th.

Yorke’s forthcoming, six-date run includes concerts on consecutive nights at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt, one of the most iconic live performance locations anywhere. “This is historic,” says Sydney Opera House head of contemporary music Ben Marshall in a statement. Yorke, he continues, “will bring his hauntingly existential lyrics, inimitable falsetto and rapturous arrangements to the Forecourt for two nights only.”

The general ticket on-sale kicks off this Wednesday, June 5th from 10am AEST.

More than a decade has passed since Yorke played to audiences on this side of the globe, last doing so for a national arena run with Radiohead in 2012.

In recent months, Yorke has been touring with The Smile, alongside Tom Skinner and Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood, in support of their second studio album release Wall of Eyes, which opened and peaked at #3 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Thom Yorke 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Oct. 23 — Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Oct. 25 — Spark Arena, Auckland

Oct. 29 — Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Oct. 30 — Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Nov. 1 — Sydney Opera House Forecourt (Presented by Sydney Opera House & Supersonic)

Nov. 2 — Sydney Opera House Forecourt (Presented by Sydney Opera House & Supersonic)