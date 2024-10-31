Thom Yorke stormed offstage during his Melbourne show this week after being heckled by a pro-Palestine protester.
Yorke is Down Under for the Radiohead member’s first-ever solo tour, dubbed ‘Everything’. After visiting New Zealand, he took the tour to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, but everything didn’t go to plan at the venue.
A pro-Palestine protester started yelling at Yorke, as per footage shared online. It’s difficult to work out what the protester shouted, but they did mention the rising Palestinian death toll.
Yorke shouted back: “Don’t stand there like a coward, come here and say it. You wanna piss on everybody’s night? OK, you do. See you later, then.” He then walked offstage with his guitar, but returned later to perform “Karma Police”.
Yorke had a better in time in Auckland, where he unearthed Radiohead’s “Sail to the Moon” for the first time in over 16 years.
In recent months, Yorke has been touring with The Smile, alongside Tom Skinner and Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood, in support of their second studio album release Wall of Eyes, which opened and peaked at #3 on the Official UK Albums Chart.
