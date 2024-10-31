Thom Yorke stormed offstage during his Melbourne show this week after being heckled by a pro-Palestine protester.

Yorke is Down Under for the Radiohead member’s first-ever solo tour, dubbed ‘Everything’. After visiting New Zealand, he took the tour to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, but everything didn’t go to plan at the venue.

A pro-Palestine protester started yelling at Yorke, as per footage shared online. It’s difficult to work out what the protester shouted, but they did mention the rising Palestinian death toll.

Yorke shouted back: “Don’t stand there like a coward, come here and say it. You wanna piss on everybody’s night? OK, you do. See you later, then.” He then walked offstage with his guitar, but returned later to perform “Karma Police”.

Yorke had a better in time in Auckland, where he unearthed Radiohead’s “Sail to the Moon” for the first time in over 16 years.

The performance of the fan favourite Hail to the Thief number was the first time Yorke had played the track live since a Radiohead concert in 2008, as well as Yorke’s first solo rendition of “Sail to the Moon” since performing the track at a pair of Bridge School Benefit concerts all the way back in 2002. Yorke’s solo tour now heads to the Sydney Opera House for two shows. “This is historic,” said Sydney Opera House head of contemporary music Ben Marshall in a statement. Yorke, he continued, “will bring his hauntingly existential lyrics, inimitable falsetto and rapturous arrangements to the Forecourt for two nights only.” According to reps, Yorke’s current tour offers a “unique perspective on his career,” showcasing his deep catalogue including select Radiohead tracks alongside his various solo and soundtrack projects, plus his most recent work with The Smile. More than a decade has passed since Yorke played to audiences on this side of the globe, last doing so for a national arena run with Radiohead in 2012.

In recent months, Yorke has been touring with The Smile, alongside Tom Skinner and Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood, in support of their second studio album release Wall of Eyes, which opened and peaked at #3 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Thom Yorke 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Nov. 1 — Sydney Opera House Forecourt (Presented by Sydney Opera House & Supersonic)

Nov. 2 — Sydney Opera House Forecourt (Presented by Sydney Opera House & Supersonic)