Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has married his partner Dajana Roncione in Sicily over the weekend, it has been reported.

According to la Repubblica and Vanity Fair, the musician and the Italian actor tied the knot at a ceremony held at the Villa Valguarnera estate in the town of Bagheria.

Black-and-white images have since been shared from the big day, taken by photographer Greg Williams. One stunning picture depicts the couple together beneath a huge chandelier in one of the building’s extravagant rooms.

Yorke’s Radiohead bandmates – Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwoord, Ed O’Brien, and Philip Selway – were all reportedly in attendance. All guests adhered to strict social distancing guidelines throughout the event.

As Vanity Fair also reported, these measures included a lack of a dance floor as well as the use of protective face coverings and disinfectant.

“Despite all the difficulties caused by the global pandemic, we are proud and happy to get married here in Sicily,” Yorke reportedly said. “Sicily is Dajana’s native island. She grew up in Monreale, walked to school in front of its beautiful cathedral every morning and still has many friends and relatives there.”

The couple first got together three years ago. In 2019, Roncione appeared in Yorke’s Netflix film, Anima, which was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. That project accompanied Yorke’s third solo album, going by the same title.

Yorke was previously in a long-term relationship with Rachel Owen for 23 years before they separated in 2015. He has a son and daughter, Noah and Agnes, from that time. Owen sadly passed away from cancer a year later at the age of just 48.

Back in June, Ed O’Brien opened up on the future of Radiohead – saying that he was “sure there will be another album” at some point. “But when that is, I have no idea…,” he added.

