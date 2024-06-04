Thornhill have announced the release of a new live album.

The acclaimed Australian metalcore band will drop Live on Tour! on June 21st. The album promises to deliver an electrifying collection of performances recorded by Thornhill around the world over the past two years, featuring tracks from their debut album The Dark Pool, their ARIA-nominated second album Heroine, as well as their latest material.

The band have also shared a visualiser for the live version of their recent single, “Obsession”, which was recorded in Perth. Fans can watch the visualizer below, getting a taste of what to expect from the upcoming live album.

“It’s been an incredible experience getting to tour around the world in the past two years since the release of Heroine,” the band share. “We have so many great memories, and wanted to share some of our favourite live moments with you before we get started on the next chapter of Thornhill.”

Live on Tour! is a testament to Thornhill’s robust touring schedule in recent years. The album features recordings from various cities including Seattle, New York, Manchester, Cardiff, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cologne, Atlanta, Newcastle, Sydney, Perth, as well as their hometown Melbourne.

For those eager to own a piece of this live experience, Thornhill have made the album available in two exclusive vinyl editions: pink galaxy and black and white splatter. These can be pre-ordered now through UNFD’s official store.

Thornhill’s journey since the release of Heroine has been marked by significant achievements including a #3 debut on the ARIA Albums Chart and a #1 on the Australian Albums Chart. The album has amassed over 8.5 million streams to date.

Thornhill are set to embark on a North American tour supporting Northlane, starting in Seattle on June 21st, the same day Live on Tour! will be released. The tour will conclude in California on July 27th, covering significant ground and offering fans across the continent an opportunity to experience their electrifying live show.

Thornhill’s Live on Tour! is out June 21st (pre-save/pre-order here).