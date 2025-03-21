Thrashville is back for 2025 and it’s looking bigger, bolder and louder than ever.

Leading the charge are Melbourne punk legends Private Function and hardcore heavyweights King Parrot, alongside genre-smashing powerhouse MUDRAT, mosh-lords Volatile Ways, thrash titans Frankenbok, Simpsons-themed metalheads Dr Colossus, and rising folk-punk wildcard Slim Krusty.

The all-inclusive, heavy music festival will take over Dashville, Lower Belford, on Saturday, June 28th, bringing an electrifying mix of punk, metal, and rock to the heart of Wonnarua country.

This one-of-a-kind regional festival is shaking things up with a new layout and four stages, giving both legendary and up-and-coming riff lords maximum room to tear it up.

With 25 acts already locked in and more still to come, Thrashville 2025 is set to be an all-out sonic rampage.

And that’s just the beginning—more acts will be added, including four winners from the upcoming Thrashville Regional Battles (Gold Coast, Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Sydney).

With a flood of applications from heavy bands across the country, Thrashville is giving four emerging acts a shot at the main stage. Teaming up with some of the best heavy venues on the East Coast, these battle gigs are guaranteed to be chaotic, loud, and full of surprises.

It’s been a big day of announcements for King Parrot.

Fresh off a massive 35-date European tour that saw them play stadiums like Wembley in London with Knotfest 2024 buddies Pantera and Power Trip, the band has just dropped their new single, “Punish The Runt”.

The track is a brutal taste of their long-awaited album, A Young Person’s Guide to King Parrot, set for release on June 6th.

To celebrate, they’re hitting the road for a huge Australian tour, with more dates to be announced soon. More info can be found on their website.

Thrashville Regional Battles

April 24th

Mo’s Desert Club, Gold Coast

May 17th

Open Studio, Coffs Harbour

May 24th

Crowbar, Sydney

May 30th

Hamilton Station, Newcastle

Thrashville 2025

Thrashville is MA15+ – under-18s are welcome but must be with a responsible adult at all times.

Tickets on sale 2PM, Monday, March 24th via dashville.com.au/thrashville

Private Function

King Parrot

Volatile Ways

Frankenbok

Dr Colossus

Mountain Wizard Death Cult

Slim Krusty

Mudrat

Bifter

Arse

Rick Dangerous & The Silkie Bantams

Hammers

Where’s Jimmy

Miruthan T- Rex Autopsy

Smacked Youth

Cammy Cautious & The Wrestlers

Plague Dweller

Takoba