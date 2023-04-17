For guitarist Dale Evans and vocalist Bek Binnie, the experience has been nothing short of mind-blowing. “We’ve only ever done recordings in dank rehearsal studios with our mates in the past,” Evans explains. “Then going into [Frying Pan Studios] and looking at a microphone that’s worth more than everyone’s entire set ups combined is pretty unreal.

It’s not just the studio itself that makes the experience special, Binnie adds. “It’s pretty unreal just to be in the Mona setting,” she says. “Driving up into Mona every morning and getting to walk around the grounds with (Mona founder) David Walsh tagging behind and that sort of stuff, it was all pretty luxe.”

Frying Pan Studios made waves recently when it was revealed to house an ex-Abbey Road REDD.17 recording console used by The Beatles, Pink Floyd and The White Stripes – under the guidance of head producer and engineer Chris Townend, who has worked with acts like Portishead, D12, Silverchair and Augie March.

And Evans and Binnie and the rest of Threats – bassist Kane Parsell and drummer Matt Cocks – were the first band to experience the architect-designed studio space.

“We actually got approached by Chris, who is running the studio,” Evans reveals. “I believe that came about because he had asked Ben Salter, who basically lives at Mona, who where the Tasmanian bands he should look at, and I think Ben pretty much just said ‘Threats’ and that’s it from what we’ve heard, which is absolutely lovely of Ben.”

Frying Pan Studios is an exciting addition to Tasmania’s music scene, but Evans insists the community has been thriving for a long while anyway.

“I came to Tasmania for a six month holiday 14 years ago. And the music scene is a lot of what kept me here,” he says. “I wouldn’t have been in bands I don’t think if it wasn’t for Tassie. I certainly wouldn’t be playing guitar – I hadn’t touched a guitar until 10 years ago. But there’s something about Hobart that is just incredibly welcoming.”

“Welcoming and encouraging,” Binnie adds. “There’s not that competition like you feel in other capital cities. Everyone supports each other, brand new projects. I’d never sung in a band or fronted a band before I joined Threats, but everyone got on board with that: ‘give it a go, you’ll be right!’ (Laughs) And here we are.”

Still, Frying Pan Studios was needed. “Red Planet was the only studio in Hobart, and that died a slow death over the course of a few years, but that has been actually gone for a couple of years now,” Evans explains. “So there isn’t actually another recording studio in Hobart that I’m aware of.” Some recording happens at the Conservatorium, they say, but that’s more for “uni students to learn in.”

“It’s kind of the exact opposite of the Mona one – make it as inaccessible to everyone as possible,” Evans laughs.