Thrice have abruptly called off a scheduled tour of Australia and New Zealand set for this April.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the US outfit announced the move without offering a reason.

“We are sorry to announce that we will have to cancel our upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour,” the statement reads.

“We know many of you will be disappointed, but we are, too, and we promise we’ll make our way back down there when the time is right.

“Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.”

Thrice were set to tour in support of their October 2025-released album, Horizons/West.

They last toured Down Under in 2023, celebrating The Artist in the Ambulance‘s 20th anniversary, with sold-out shows across Australia.

“It’s always amazing when people say the music got them through something difficult, or became the soundtrack to a pivotal moment in their lives,” Kensrue said.