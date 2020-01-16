The long wait for new Thundercat music has finally come to a close, and the talented singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has announced a new album titled It Is What It Is, set to be released April 3 via Brainfeeder Records.

It Is What It Is will act as the follow-up to 2017’s Drunk features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, Zack Fox, and Flying Lotus.

Alongside the announcement comes a new single featuring Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington titled ‘Black Qualls.’ In a press release, Thundercat describes Lacy as “the physical incarnate of the Ohio Players in one person … a funky-ass dude.” It Is What It Is is out April 3 on Brainfeeder; find details of Thundercat’s supporting tour, and listen to ‘Black Qualls,’ below.

You can listen to the new Thundercat song ‘Black Qualls feat. Steve Lacy’ below.

Thundercat 2020 Tour dates:

2/28 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

2/29 Portland, OR – PDX Jazz Festival

3/02 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

3/03 Arcata, CA – Van Duzer Theatre

3/04 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

3/06 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

3/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

3/08 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory North Park

3/10 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

3/12 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

3/13 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

3/14 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

3/15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

3/17 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

3/18 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

3/19 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

3/21 Boston, MA – House of Blues

3/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

3/24 New York, NY – Webster Hall

3/28 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/29 Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

3/31 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

4/01 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

4/02 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

09/04 London, UK – Roundhouse

11/04 Manchester, UK – Academy

14/04 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

15/04 Paris, FR – Elysée Montmartre

17/04 Berlin, DE – Astra