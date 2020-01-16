The brand new album from Thundercat, It Is What It Is, will feature collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, Zack Fox, and Flying Lotus. It comes out later this year.
The long wait for new Thundercat music has finally come to a close, and the talented singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has announced a new album titled It Is What It Is, set to be released April 3 via Brainfeeder Records.
It Is What It Is will act as the follow-up to 2017’s Drunk features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, Zack Fox, and Flying Lotus.
Alongside the announcement comes a new single featuring Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington titled ‘Black Qualls.’ In a press release, Thundercat describes Lacy as “the physical incarnate of the Ohio Players in one person … a funky-ass dude.” It Is What It Is is out April 3 on Brainfeeder; find details of Thundercat’s supporting tour, and listen to ‘Black Qualls,’ below.
You can listen to the new Thundercat song ‘Black Qualls feat. Steve Lacy’ below.
Thundercat 2020 Tour dates:
2/28 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
2/29 Portland, OR – PDX Jazz Festival
3/02 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
3/03 Arcata, CA – Van Duzer Theatre
3/04 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre
3/06 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
3/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
3/08 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory North Park
3/10 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
3/12 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
3/13 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
3/14 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
3/15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
3/17 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
3/18 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
3/19 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
3/21 Boston, MA – House of Blues
3/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
3/24 New York, NY – Webster Hall
3/28 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
3/29 Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival
3/31 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
4/01 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
4/02 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
09/04 London, UK – Roundhouse
11/04 Manchester, UK – Academy
14/04 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
15/04 Paris, FR – Elysée Montmartre
17/04 Berlin, DE – Astra