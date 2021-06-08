Content Warning: This article about T.I. discusses sexual abuse.

Rapper T.I. has addressed recent sexual abuse allegations against him on ‘What It’s Come To’ and announced a final album, Kill The King.

Rapper T.I. has dropped a new music video for his track ‘What It’s Come To’, on which he addresses the sexual assault and drugging allegations which him and his wife Tiny are defending themselves against.

The rapper has also announced a new album titled Kill The King, which is being addressed as the ‘the final album’ in promotions. Dates for this have yet to be revealed.

The music video shows Tip “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tiny as the subjects of an investigation, which is being spearheaded by a woman whom he refers to as ‘The Parasite’, who is also one of their accusers.

The video also samples the voice of Sabrina Peterson, who first shared screenshots of DMs she had received from over two dozen victims and accused the rapper of holding her at gunpoint in a post. The samples are from a statement Peterson made, in which she stated that she would drop the lawsuit against the couple if they apologized.

T.I. and his wife are currently under criminal investigation for sexual assault and drugging, after multiple victims came forward alleging what was reported by Vulture as ‘eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment’ in a letter by US lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, who called from criminal investigations into the couple in letters sent to state and federal prosecutors.

Blackburn is representing 11 people against the couple, all of whom have claimed to be assaulted by the couple or their circle. T.I. and his wife have continuously denied the allegations.

