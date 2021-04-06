Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Content Warning: This article about T.I. discusses sexual abuse.

If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

T.I. and his wife Tiny have denied new allegations of sexual abuse from three women, following similar claims from four women earlier this year.

As reported by The Guardian, US lawyer Tyrone A Blackburn announced he was “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” off the back of the recent allegations.

According to The Guardian, one woman has accused T.I. and Tiny of forcing her to take drugs and taking her to a hotel for sex where “she could not consent” back in 2010.

A second woman alleged that T.I. and an unnamed male friend drugged and raped her in a hotel room, also in 2010.

Meanwhile, the third woman alleges that she was drugged and “sex trafficked in Nevada, California and Florida”.

In a statement to Billboard, the couple’s lawyer Steve Sadow said: “The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly. By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

The latest claims follow the accusations that emerged against the couple back in January.

The allegations were first raised by a former friend of the couple, Sabrina Peterson, who went public via her social media.

Peterson alleged that T.I. and Tiny pressured victims to partake in drug usage and engage in having sex with them and others. By March, four women had accused them of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

As reported by The Guardian, Blackburn confirmed at the time that he was representing 11 people all up who said they were victimised by the couple or people they associated with.

For more on this topic, head to the Hip Hop Observer.