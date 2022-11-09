A crowd of thousands of fans was left outside the Sydney venue for a couple of hours while waiting for Dua Lipa after Ticketek app crashes.

Large lines of Dua Lipa fans began forming outside of Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney when the Ticketek app crashes before the musician’s concert. This left many fans unable to provide proof of ticket purchase and wasn’t remedied until around 30 minutes after the popstar was set to take the stage.

Dua Lip decided to start her show after 9 pm, the original time she was set to start, and apologized to fans who had been left waiting. The show was part of her Future Nostalgia tour and was her second time in Sydney on this tour. She also played in Brisbane while traveling for the tour.

The Grammy-winning artist will go on to perform in both Adelaide and Perth before putting on two more shows in Melbourne.

“This is disgusting. @Ticketek_AU has gone down and thousands of people can’t get in to see @DUALIPA“

"This is disgusting. @Ticketek_AU has gone down and thousands of people can't get in to see @DUALIPA"

This is disgusting. @Ticketek_AU has gone down and thousands of people can't get in to see @DUALIPA pic.twitter.com/j7cRrzVP1F — DW (@danieloverheard) November 9, 2022

“What a disaster this is, the app doesn’t work and tickets are not valid for many people,” another wrote.

Dua Lipa also recently had a wax figure of her image erected at Madame Tussauds, with many fans praising it in comparison to some of the less-well-received sculptures from other celebrities.

With Dua Lipa selling six million units worldwide, making the album the most streamed album by a female artist on Spotify, there is no questioning the English singer’s star power. In line with her celebrity status, Madame Tussauds in Sydney Australia has put up a wax figure of Dua Lipa.

While other artists have had wax figures of their own, almost none of them have looked as good as this, with the worst of them appearing droopy and melted, hardly resembling the real person they’re supposed to represent.

Pictures of the figure are now on Twitter, so you can judge for yourself.