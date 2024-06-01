Ticketek Australia has reported a data breach involving the potential exposure of customer names, dates of birth, and email addresses.

In a statement released on Friday, May 31st, the company stated the breach was identified on a cloud-based platform managed by a “reputable, global third-party supplier.”

Despite this incident, the company assures that all customer passwords were protected with secure encryption methods, and no accounts or payment details were compromised.

The issue came to light shortly after the Department of Home Affairs began collaborating with Ticketmaster to investigate a separate claim of stolen customer information. Authorities have found no connection between the two incidents. Following the breach, Ticketek has been proactive in investigating the matter and has started notifying affected customers.

Read Ticketek’s full statement below:

Ticketek has become aware of a cyber incident impacting Ticketek Australia account holder information, which is stored in a cloud-based platform, hosted by a reputable, global third party supplier.

Ticketek has secure encryption methods in place for all passwords and no Ticketek customer account has been compromised. Additionally, Ticketek utilises secure encryption methods for online payments and uses a separate system to process online payments, which has not been impacted. Ticketek does not hold identity documents for its customers.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Since our third party supplier brought this to our attention, over the past few days we have worked diligently to put every resource into completing an investigation so that we can communicate with customers who may have been impacted, and other stakeholders, as quickly as possible.

The available evidence at this time indicates that, from a privacy perspective, customer names, dates of birth and email addresses may have been impacted.

Our priority at this initial stage is to best protect our customers, people and all others who have entrusted us with their information. As such, we have already commenced notifying those customers who may have been impacted. We apologise for any concern that this news may cause – we will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

We have also notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and we are liaising with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and the National Office of Cyber Security in relation to the incident.

On a precautionary basis, we recommend that our customers remain vigilant for potential phishing emails and other scam communications, including from organisations purporting to be from Ticketek. We recommend that you review the cyber security guidance provided below.

We thank our customers for their understanding and support as we work through this.

Ticketek has set up a dedicated service team available to answer any customer questions: 1800 907 587 (Australia) or +61 2 7254 8027 (International) or email via [email protected].