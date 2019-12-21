Recently Download Festival and Live Nation announced a string of Download Sideshows, touring nationally ahead of the massive festival in March 2020.

And the tours are epic! If you can’t make it to Download itself, this is your chance to see the likes of Ministry, In Flames, The HU, and Testament as they jet around the country for some seriously energy-packed gigs.

Tickets are on sale via Live Nation’s website. And in the spirit of the festive season they are giving away free tickets to lucky fans. Enter below for your chance to win!

Live Nation’s 24 Days of Christmas Competition

Day #22: Download Sideshows

We think there’s nothing greater than a gift of live music for Christmas.

Thanks to Live Nation, we’re giving you the chance to win up to 24 live gig experiences this Christmas.

To enter, subscribe to the Tone Deaf below, and tell us in 250 characters or less why you think Download Sideshows tickets would be the greatest Christmas gift ever.



Tickets are issued by the promoter. Click here for terms and conditions.