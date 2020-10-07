The skateboarder who filmed himself skating and drinking Cran-Raspberry juice while listening to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ has received a brand new cranberry-red truck – complete with lots of juice – courtesy of his favourite beverage company.

Idaho skateboarder Nathan Apodaca, also known as on TikTok, went viral after posting the wholesome video which has since seen countless re-creations, including from Fleetwood Mac rocker himself, Mick Fleetwood, who joined the video-sharing platform just to get in on the trend.

Now, the CEO of Ocean Spray – the company that creates Apodaca’s drink of choice – has also recreated the now-famous clip, with the company even taking it one step further by delivering a brand new truck that was chock-a-block with Cran-Raspberry juice to Nathan as a way to say “thanks”.

A rep from Ocean Spray showed up at Apodaca’s trailer in Idaho on Tuesday to drop off a truckload of cranberry juice to the skateboarder, while informing the viral star know that he gets to keep the truck too.

“Thanks for keeping it positive,” the rep told Apodaca.

Since being catapulted into stardom for his fabulously chill vid, Nathan revealed he had been hoping to save up for a new RV that has running water and has now received over $13,000 in donations according to TMZ.

Expressing his thanks for fans’ generosity with their donations, Nathan wrote via Twitter:

“I just want to say thanks to everybody that’s showing love and support that video with the RV was a while ago I bought it when I saved up $1000 I am still in The RV but I am in front of my brothers so now I have a place to shower and💩(not in that order)BONG!! Mucho thank yous 🖖🏼”

Positive vibes, indeed!

Check out Ocean Spray giving Apodaca the truck below: