Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac has joined video-sharing platform TikTok – just so he can get in on the viral ‘Dreams’ trend started by user Nathan Apodaca aka @420doggface208.

The video, which was uploaded in September, shows Nathan casually skateboarding to the iconic track while drinking from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, with it soon becoming so popular as people recreated the serene clip that the track from 1977’s Rumours saw a massive spike in streams, enough to enter the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart.

After their official Twitter showed their appreciation for the original clip, Mick Fleetwood got among the trend and signed himself up for TikTok to recreate Apodaca’s video – complete with Cran-Raspberry in hand.

“@420doggface208 had it right,” he captioned the video of himself appearing to cruise around while drinking the beverage. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Upon the uplifting clip’s release, social media users were absolutely living for the simply happiness of the clips in a time where our newsfeeds are frequently dominated with doom and gloom.

“*Runs to the town centre, climbs the bell tower, and begins frantically ringing the bell while screaming*” on Twitter user declared. “MICK FLEETWOOD HAS MADE A TIKTOK OF HIMSELF LIP SYNCING DREAMS WHILE SKATEBOARDING AND DRINKING CRANBERRY JUICE.”

Another added, “Jealous of all these kids hearing Fleetwood Mac for the first time because of a viral TikTok video.”

Meanwhile, parents of Gen-Z kids were left baffled when their kids began declared their love for the retro tune – unironically.

“Jokes on us: my 2 Gen-Z kids love Fleetwood Mac unironically. Maybe they are old souls?” one Twitter user questioned, while another commented: “I’m loving all of the kids who are discovering Fleetwood Mac for the first time because of the original video.”

Cruising, Cran-Rasberry and Fleetwood Mac – honestly, what’s not to love?

Check out Mick Fleetwood on TikTok: