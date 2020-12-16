Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Nathan Apodaca, the skateboarding TikTok star that soared to the highest echelons of virality after sharing a video of him skateboarding whilst vibing out to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Apodaca took to Instagram to confirm his test results on Tuesday, December 15th. “Dis Bitch got me plz send prayers 🙏 ,” he wrote. “appreciate you all stay blessed #ishallovercome #inthenameofjesus I BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYERS SO THATS WHY I POSTED THIS THANKS FOR ALL THE 🙏..”

Our king of curating good vibes isn’t going to let a bout of coronavirus dampen his groove. Apodaca took it on the chin and shared a video of him dancing to Gloria Gaynor’s perennial disco anthem ‘I Will Survive.’ King shit.

The Nathan Apodaca story is one of the only joys I’ve felt this year. The 37-year-old was on his way to his job at a potato warehouse when his car battery died and was forced to ride his skateboard to work instead. Thus, the iconic ‘Dreams’ video was born.

At the time, he was living in a trailer with no electricity or running water. Following the success of the viral TikTok, Apodaca’s life took a 180. Devotees at the chapel of good vibes blessed Apodaca with a “life-changing” USD $15,000 in online donations. Ocean Spray also gifted him a cranberry red truck as a token of appreciation for the kind of advertising that money can’t buy.

The video also gained the attention of members of Fleetwood Mac. Witchy princess Stevie Nicks paid homage to the video by sharing a TikTok of her seated at a piano, lacing up a pair of roller skates whilst singing along to the Rumours classic. “Afternoon vibe,” she wrote.

Whilst Mick Fleetwood delivered his best recreation of the skateboarding video – complete with Cran-Raspberry in hand.

“@420doggface208 had it right,” he captioned the video of himself appearing to cruise around while drinking the beverage. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”