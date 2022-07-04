We’re excited to announce that the next two artists to be highlighted as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series are Tilly Tjala Thomas and Hey! Astro.

Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing up and coming talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

Australian music aficionados may have only recently heard of Tilly Tjala Thomas, however, the emerging artist is far from an overnight success. Thomas has been writing and performing her own music since the age of 11.

Earlier this year, the Adelaide-based musician found great success with her song ‘Mansion’. Thomas managers to perfectly balance a dreamy indie sound with pop and electronic beats.

Thomas’s father is a Nukunu man who hails from the Southern Flinders Ranges, and she places major importance on honouring her heritage in her music.

“I’m pretty connected to that place as well as where I grew up,” she told triple j in an interview.

The second artist to feature in Apple Music’s Up Next Local series for July is Filipino ad Italian musician Owen Elepano who performs as Hey! Astro.

Like Thomas, Elepano has been working on his music for years: the now nineteen-year-old has been writing since he was 13. However, the Hey! Astro star has always had a somewhat unique approach when it comes to his creative process. Elepano recently revealed that he finds beats on YouTube that are uploaded by young producers around the world and then writes vocal melodies and lyrics over the top, crafting genre-shifting creations in the process.

The Terrigal artist’s debut single ‘Birthday’ was an instant hit and his latest drop, ‘Place To Speak’ certainly doesn’t pale in comparison.

We spoke to both Tilly Tjala Thomas and Hey! Astro as part of our Apple Music Up Next Local series to get their thoughts on everything from the global pandemic to the driving force behind their music and much more.

Tilly Tjala Thomas

Check out ‘Mansion’ by Tilly Tjala Thomas

Tilly Tjala Thomas artist page on Apple music.

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?

Having the support of family and friends, keeping connected socially. Being able to continue working on my music, writing and having my instruments within reach when at home. I missed not being able to see live music – and dance. But I guess it gave me something to look forward to.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

I have been developing my music style ever since I began song writing at eleven or twelve. When I began busking, around that time, I found my music was being categorised as folk. I was compared to Kasey Chambers. I feel as though my style just changed naturally as time went on and as I was playing around with different sounds in the studio. These days, I’d say my sound is more indie pop electronic but I continue to explore different sounds and genres.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

Diversity is something that is powerful. The fact that I can tell a story and connect with the audience with just raw vocals and guitar on stage and share that same song on the radio with an electronic pop sound. Also, singing and writing songs in my Nukunu language and telling stories that are relevant and important.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

I wrote ‘Mansion’ a few years ago and recorded it in 2020. It’s about appreciating the simplicity of life, not relying on materialistic things to bring you happiness. It’s about how human connection and relationships are longer lasting and ultimately more valuable than ‘stuff’. It’s also about being your own person. Rising above the pressures of social conformity and beauty standards.

What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

Passion, determination, commitment, resilience, flexibility.

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

It’s great therapy. It’s an emotional outlet. It helps me make sense of the world and process stuff.

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

I’m pretty excited to be performing in Sydney for Burramatta Naidoc on July 10 with some great first nations artists. I’m also excited to be working on my new EP and hope to release it in 2023.

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

‘505’ by Arctic Monkeys, ‘Waiting for a girl like you’ by Foreigner, Flame Trees and ‘Saturday Night’ by Cold Chisel.

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

I’m dyslexic.

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

I feel very fortunate that my music is available on Apple Music. It’s great, as an emerging artist, to have the exposure that Up Next provides.

Hey! Astro.

Check out ‘Place to Speak’ by Hey! Astro:

Hey Astro! artist page on Apple Music.

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?

Being able to connect with friends online is definitely what kept me going through the pandemic. A very close second would be working out in my garage gym. Both of these are what kept me sane during that weird time.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

My music style developed naturally from being inspired by my favourite musicians. I would try different sounds until I found out how to make them my own. Eventually, the accumulation of all the styles I listen to kind of turned into one.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

I guess my secret weapon would be catchiness. I feel like I can always make something that is catchy and sounds good. There will always be the odd ones but I think I have a knack for making something that gets stuck in your head.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

My latest single ‘Place To Speak’ is a big one for me. It started with a beat that I couldn’t resist and I had so much fun recording it. It’s one of those milestone songs where I realise how far I’ve progressed. It’s all about the progression of my life and being able to leave that negative place and reach a new positive era. I just want people to be able to do the same and realise that they don’t have to be stuck heartbroken forever.

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

My ‘why’ now is definitely much different from when I started. I’ve realised how much my music can impact people and I want to keep impacting people positively. I want to show people what I’ve got and who I am.

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

This latest release has just got me super excited about showing everyone else what’s in store. This is only the tip of the iceberg and I’m pumped to show everyone more.

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

You’d find that it’s all over the place with ballads from Joji, to dark tones from Lil Dusty G.

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

Before music, I wanted to be a YouTuber.

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

It’s unbelievable. It means the world that ‘Up Next’ can help spread my music to the edge of the world

