Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are venturing into uncharted territory with their latest creative endeavour.

The alternative comedy duo, best known for Adult Swim’s Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, have revealed they are currently writing a horror script that promises to push boundaries in ways their audiences may not expect.

Speaking at the premiere of Him on Wednesday, Heidecker disclosed details about the project when asked about future Tim and Eric collaborations (as per Variety). “We’re actually writing a horror movie that is going to be much sicker than most people are going to want to watch,” he said.

The revelation might come as no surprise to those familiar with the duo’s work, which has consistently featured off-key, irreverent humour that often ventures into uncomfortable territory. Their transition into horror suggests they intend to apply the same boundary-pushing approach to a different genre entirely.

Heidecker remained deliberately vague about the project’s specifics, providing no additional information about plot details, tone, or current development stage. He acknowledged the uncertain nature of the film’s future, candidly noting, “We’ll see if it gets made.”

The comedian’s movement into horror extends beyond writing. Heidecker has been building acting credits within the genre, appearing in Justin Tipping’s sports horror thriller Him as the quarterback protagonist’s agent. He also secured a prominent role in Jordan Peele’s 2019 psychological horror film Us.

Despite his involvement in horror productions, Heidecker admitted he is not particularly drawn to the genre as a viewer. “I’m not a big horror fanatic, but when they’re really well done and when they have a message or they have something to say, I always appreciate that,” he explained.

The potential film would mark the duo’s second feature-length venture, following 2012’s Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie. Their move mirrors a growing trend of comedians successfully transitioning to horror filmmaking, with Jordan Peele and Zach Cregger serving as notable examples of performers who have leveraged their comedic backgrounds to create critically acclaimed horror features.