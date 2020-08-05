Tim Heidecker has announced his new album, Fear of Death, made with Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs, Jonathan Rado, Drew Erickson, and Trey Pollard.

Musician, actor, podcast host and comedian Tim Heidecker has announced the release of his new album Fear of Death. Heidecker marked the news by sharing the video for the title track, the eponymous ‘Fear Of Death’.

A follow-up to his 2019 release What the Brokenhearted Do…, an official statement describes Fear of Death as a “Serious Album about Serious Topics – a doomed future, abandoning life in the city, and, you guessed it, the inevitability of death – and without a warning, those feelings might just sneak up on you.”

Despite the lightness on the track, ‘Fear Of Death’ is surprisingly morbid in resigning oneself to the knowledge that age catches up with us all. While you may not have many firsts under your belt anymore, but you don’t want the tunnel to end. As Heidecker sings on the track: “Fear of death is keeping me alive.”

“I didn’t know that Fear of Death was going to be so focused on death when I was writing it,” Heidecker said in the statement.

“It took a minute for me to stand back and look at what I was talking about to realize that, yes, I am now a middle-aged man and my subconscious is screaming at me: ‘You are getting old, dude! You are not going to live forever! Put down that cheeseburger!’”

The album also features an “all-star band”, comprised of The Lemon Twigs’ Brian & Michael D’Addario, Jonathan Rado, Spacebomb’s Trey Pollard, Weyes Blood, and keyboardist Drew Erickson.

Tim Heidecker first hosted Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering as a guest on his Office Hours Live podcast in early 2019. Later that year, they performed together for the first time at a charity event. At a record release show that followed soon after, the pair met up with Drew Erickson, who suggested that the three collaborate.

On the dream-team collab that made Fear of Death possible, Heidecker said: “This record is a dream come true for me. I got to work with some of the best, and nicest, musicians in town who helped me take some shabby, simple tunes and turn them into something I’m really proud of.”

Fear of Death is out on Friday, September 25th.

Check out the video for ‘Fear of Death’ below: