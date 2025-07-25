Tim Minchin is taking fans on a musical time warp with his new album, Time Machine. Released via BMG, the record unearths a trove of songs he wrote in his 20s, hidden gems from 1995 to 2005 that, until now, had never made it into a studio.

Alongside the release, Minchin shared a new video for the track “Not Perfect”. He said of the song: “In the category “lyrics I’ve written that people have tattooed on their bodies”, the line “it’s not perfect but it’s mine” is – as far as I can tell – the most common! “Not Perfect” was the encore for my very first Edinburgh show, “Dark Side” back in 2005, and it has had many iterations since, including the widely viewed orchestral version arranged by Iain Grandage.

“I have often introduced it with the line “this is a song about that feeling you get when you feel like the smallest doll in a Babushka Doll”, because it’s about being a self inside a mind inside a body inside a house inside a solar system. This studio version is a rethink: somewhere in between the intimacy of the solo version and the grandeur of the symphony orchestra… what I think of as a kinda campfire version. Plenty of acoustic guitar, and not too much drama. I like it.”

Time Machine comes five years after Minchin’s debut effort, Apart Together, which debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums chart.

After a sold-out London residency and UK tour, Minchin will return to Australia to launch the new album with an event at The Grand Electric in Sydney on Wednesday, August 13th. The launch will include a candid Q&A about the album’s creation and Minchin’s 20-year journey, plus a short solo performance. Tickets are on sale now.

Minchin will also embark on a national tour across Australia from October to December, with shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Perth, Newcastle, Sydney, Gold Coast, and Toowoomba. Final tickets are available at TimMinchin.com.

Tim Minchin’s Time Machine is out now via BMG.