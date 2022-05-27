Timi Afilaka’s latest track ‘Chemistry’ effortlessly ties together rhythmic synthesisers with buzzy and colourful vocals.

And, while Afilaka’s recent drop is one of those songs that’s addicting from the first listen, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering his previous releases. ‘Fall Apart’ has a similarly vivacious sound that has a way of lifting even the lowest mood.

The born and raised South African artist is currently residing in Perth. Speaking of the process of making ‘Chemistry’ he describes it as one of his favourite experiences to date.

“I wrote this song with my good friend, Griggs, the same week we met for the first time. He is the producer, mixer and mastering engineer behind this track. We hit it off on Instagram and collaborated on a few songs prior to this meet-up. He was living in Cape Town, and I was living in Johannesburg.

“We eventually planned to meet up in person; he took a flight to Johannesburg and stayed at my place for a week. We made a song for five days out of that week, and ‘Chemistry’ is one of my favourite songs that came out of it. While Griggs was producing the instrumental, I began writing the lyrics.

“The song is essentially about embracing the good and bad moments in life but keeping an optimistic mindset through it all. I didn’t think about it that way, but subconsciously I called it ‘Chemistry’ because that’s exactly what Griggs and I had.”

To celebrate the release of his new single, we caught up with Timi Afilaka as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

Timi Afilaka’s ‘Chemistry’ is out now.

Stream ‘Chemistry’ by Timi Afilaka:

How did your artist name come about?

My full name Is Olutimilehin Ofentse Afilaka. Olutimilehin Is a Yoruba name meaning God’s presence. Short for that Is “Timi”; it became a nickname that my family and friends have used for me my whole life. I used “Timi Afilaka” as my music name because It reflects the role that music plays In my Identity.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would describe It as alternative because my current sound Is not the conventional kind of music that comes out of South Africa, but my grandmother grew up listening to James Brown and Marvin Gaye, so she always supports my musical explorations.

Tell us about a few of your tracks, their titles and what they’re about?

‘Spaces’ Is a song I wrote and produced entirely using GarageBand on my iPad, so It’s got an authentic lo-fi bedroom pop sound. I made the song a few hours after coming down from magic mushrooms, the whole experience felt like a scary rollercoaster, and I needed to put out the emotions I felt, which turned into a song.

What do you love about your hometown?

I currently live In Perth, and I’ve met lots of creative friends that make music, film, photography and art. I love that it feels like a hub for creative people to work together and help each other out.

Career highlight so far?

I had Anthony Fantano, who Is the most popular music critic on YouTube, stumble across my song ‘Spaces’ and review It as one of his favourite songs he listened to that week.

Fave non-music hobby?

When I’m not making beats in my room, I’m doing graphic design stuff. I’m Into drawing and illustrating made-up cartoon characters for fun.

What’s on your dream rider?

I’d like to Inspire a bunch of people, travel the world, and become the best version of myself.

Dream music collaboration?

I don’t have a dream collaboration at the moment. I mainly collaborate with friends and people around me.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself putting out my favourite album and helping younger artists achieve their goals of earning a living doing what they love.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

“Location” by Dave and Burna boy

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

My dad taught me that time is precious, and I shouldn’t waste it, and learn as much as I can.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m obsessed with photography. I always find myself catching random moments with my camera throughout the day.

