Can Australia match Tinashe’s “freak”?

The viral US artist certainly hopes so as she gears up for her ‘Match My Freak World Tour’, hitting Australia in January 2025. Tinashe will perform two headline shows—one at Melbourne’s Forum on Tuesday, January 7th, and another at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, January 8th.

Frontier Touring members can grab pre-sale tickets starting at 11am on Monday, November 4th, with general sales opening at 11am on Wednesday, November 6th. More details at frontiertouring.com/tinashe.

With her 2024 global hit “Nasty” breaking records, this tour comes at a peak moment for Tinashe. Her latest album, Quantum Baby (August 2024), is her seventh and most experimental to date. “Nasty” alone has racked up over 500 million streams and inspired 5.6 million TikTok creations, totalling over 13 billion views. The album’s impact was felt worldwide, with Pitchfork praising that “Tinashe has both finally arrived and has always been here.”

Since debuting with Aquarius in 2014, which landed in the Billboard 200’s Top 20, Tinashe has established herself as one of R&B’s top talents. She’s collaborated with stars like Britney Spears, Usher, Charli XCX, Travis Scott, Kaytranada, and Calvin Harris. Her streaming numbers continue to soar, with close to 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Pitchfork described Quantum Baby as “a lean and muscular collection of songs for the club and the road,” while Rolling Stone declared, “Tinashe’s freak is unmatchable.”

Tinashe 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Penny Drop & Frontier Touring

Frontier member pre-sale

Runs for 24 hours from: Monday, November 4th (11am local time)

or until presale allocation is exhausted

General tickets on sale Wednesday, November 6 (11am local time)

Tuesday, January 7th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Wednesday, January 8th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

