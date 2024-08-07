It’s a good day to be a TISM fan.

The mysterious Aussie alternative rockers today announced their first headline tour since 2004, 20 long years ago, which will take them to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney this October and November (see full dates below).

Tickets to the trio of shows go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 13th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Friday, August 9th at 9am local time. You can sign up for the pre-sale here.

If the idea of seeing TISM on their first headline tour in 20 years wasn’t tantalising enough, they’ve recruited a series of special guests for the upcoming shows: Eskimo Joe, Machine Gun Fellatio, Ben Lee and The Mavis’s.

TISM’s special guests also have some big comebacks to celebrate, with the forthcoming tour being Machine Gun Fellatio’s first time together in 19 years, as well as marking the reformation of The Mavis’s after a six year absence.

Alongside their tour announcement, TISM have teased new album Death to Art, which will drop on October 4th. You can listen to the title track (and watch the accompanying music video) below.

TISM have six studio albums to their name, including 1988’s Great Truckin’ Songs of the Renaissance and 2004’s The White Albun (not a typo). They’ve also released several live and compilation albums and EPs throughout their career, garnering famous fans including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

TISM 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines, David Roy Williams & Double J

With special guests Eskimo Joe, Machine Gun Fellatio, Ben Lee & The Mavis’s

Early bird pre-sale begins Friday, August 9th (9am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, August 13th (9am local time)

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Sunday, October 20th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 9th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 29th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW