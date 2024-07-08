Struggling to find a new Australian artist to obsess over? Ben Lee has got you covered.

Over the weekend, Lee started a Twitter/X thread shouting out some of his favourite “up and coming Aussie music” promising to “add to it continually.”

He described Emily Wurramara, whose powerhouse collaboration with Tasman Keith, “Lordy Lordy”, was newly named as our Record of the Week, as “a true artist”, praising her for “exploring possibilities and opening hearts.”

Mallrat was hailed as being “one of the coolest people in Australia,” while he urged people to check out Sydney’s “sick” noise-rock duo Party Dozen.

He included Ninajirachi in the thread for “reinventing EDM and influencing a new generation of female electronic artists and producers to rethink what’s possible.”

Lee was impressed by “really interesting rapper” YNG Martyr being “a master of social media content,” able to “communicate his vision incredibly in bite size chunks… old headz should be taking notes.”

Allday also made the cut, with Lee cheekily noting his “great taste in samples”, alluding to Allday interpolating his classic hit Cigarettes Will Kill You” on the rapper’s recent single “Miss You Still”.

You can check out the full thread, which is easily discoverable as the musician’s pinned tweet on Twitter/X, below.

Lee also has his own music on the way, with his new album, This One’s for the Old Headz, set for release in September.

“This One’s for the Old Headz is a spirited, energetic exploration of getting older while staying true to your punk spirit,” Lee says of his forthcoming record. “With an album cover shot by legendary indie party photographer Cobrasnake, This One’s for the Old Headz is a blistering, loud guitar and harmony-filled classic Ben Lee album that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of old heads and young heads alike.”

Lee is currently in the middle of a mammoth tour across Australia. Find out more about the tour here.

Ben Lee’s This One’s for the Old Headz is out Friday, September 20th via Weirder Together.