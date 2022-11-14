TISM returned to public performing for the first time in almost two decades this weekend.

A night called ‘Open Mic Tryouts’ was advertised to take place at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom on Saturday, November 12th, but a huge surprise was waiting for those who turned up.

The band initially teased their involvement on social media, with new guitarist Vladimir Lenin-McCartney sharing an Instagram post from The Croxton.

The famously anonymous rockers performed a lengthy set containing 19 songs, including cuts from all of their six albums. Fan favourites from their 1988 debut album, Great Truckin’ Songs of the Renaissance, featured prominently in the set.

The surprise performance comes several months after TISM shocked Australian music by announcing their reunion. The band will play at this year’s Good Things Festival, set to take place in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane at the beginning of December (more information here).

Before their reunion announcement, TISM last released an original album in 2004 with The White Albun (not a typo). That same year, TISM played their last headlining show at The HiFi, also in Melbourne, which is now known as Max Watt’s. Their final-ever set – until this weekend – came at 2004’s Earthcore Festival a few weeks later.

A compilation album, Collected Versus, followed earlier this year. The album collected 24 of the band’s most renowned songs together in a 2LP vinyl set and card wallet 2CD set. They also reissued their full back catalogue two years ago.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can check out clips of TISM’s Croxton Bandroom performance below. The full setlist is also available here. It’s unclear if TISM will be performing any other shows prior to Good Things, but it might be a good idea to check out any ‘Open Mic Tryouts’ over the next few weeks.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer or the Live Music Observer.