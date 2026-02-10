After conquering the Sydney Opera House with two sold-out shows in April, TISM will head to another Australian city for an exclusive show.

The notoriously anonymous provocateurs will present ‘Wankers Of The World, Unite!’, a one-off performance at Melbourne’s PICA on Sunday, May 2nd. Billed as a show that will never be repeated anywhere else, the performance will be TISM’s only Melbourne appearance of 2026.

It follows their rapid-fire Sydney sell-outs set for April 10th and April 12th, where they are set to perform their ARIA Award-winning 1995 album Machiavelli and the Four Seasons in full.

Tickets to the exclusive Melbourne show go on sale at 11am (AEDT) on Friday, February 13th. A Presale will run from 11am (AEDT) on Wednesday, February 11th – sign up here.

TISM have spent decades forging a reputation for their genre-blurring, boundary-smashing, sarcasm-wielding (and entirely anonymous) antics.

Emerging in the late ’80s, the often balaclava-clad group have explored dance, pop, rock and caustic wit amongst other musical delights, spanning seven studio albums, countless award nominations and two ARIA Award wins, millions of streams, and a live performance reputation that truly has to be seen to be believed.

Released in 1995, Machiavelli and the Four Seasons marked album No. 3 for TISM, along with a significant stylistic shift from their earlier works that remains as sharp and relevant as ever. It blends satire, chaos, and creative genius into razor-sharp musical moments, catapulting the group into mainstream infamy.

The album spent 72 weeks in the charts, peaked at No. 8, and took home the ARIA Award for Best Independent Release. It also ticked off three songs in triple j’s Hottest 100 in 1995, and gifted some of the group’s most enduring cuts, including “(He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River” and “Greg! The Stop Sign!!”.

More recently reforming via some secret shows and an appearance at Good Things Festival in 2022, TISM ticked off a wildly successful headline run in 2024, with their ‘Death To Art Tour’ taking over venues like Brisbane’s Riverstage, Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

Boasting supports from Machine Gun Fellatio, Eskimo Joe and The Mavis’s, the tour also honoured TISM’s latest full-length Death to Art, which became their highest charting album since the release of Machiavelli and the Four Seasons.

TISM ‘WANKERS OF THE WORLD, UNITE!’ 2026

Saturday, May 2nd

PICA, Melbourne VIC