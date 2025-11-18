TISM are adamant they won’t perform a third show at the Sydney Opera House next year, but they have found a way to get more fans into the two already sold-out dates.

The Melbourne band are set to perform their ARIA Award-winning 1995 album Machiavelli and the Four Seasons in full at the concerts next April. To meet demand, it’s been announced that the shows will now be an in-the-round, 360° experience, with seats added for both sides of the stage, as well as the choir seats behind.

The new tickets are set to go on sale from 10am on Thursday, November 20. Click here for more details.

TISM have spent decades forging a reputation for their genre-blurring, boundary-smashing, sarcasm-wielding (and entirely anonymous) antics.

Emerging in the late ’80s, the often balaclava-clad group have explored dance, pop, rock and caustic wit amongst other musical delights, spanning seven studio albums, countless award nominations and two ARIA Award wins, millions of streams, and a live performance reputation that truly has to be seen to be believed.

Released in 1995, Machiavelli and the Four Seasons marked album No. 3 for TISM, along with a significant stylistic shift from their earlier works that remains as sharp and relevant as ever. It blends satire, chaos, and creative genius into razor-sharp musical moments, catapulting the group into mainstream infamy.

The album spent 72 weeks in the charts, peaked at No. 8, and took home the ARIA Award for Best Independent Release. It also ticked off three songs in triple j’s Hottest 100 in 1995, and gifted some of the group’s most enduring cuts, including “(He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River” and “Greg! The Stop Sign!!”.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

More recently reforming via some secret shows and an appearance at Good Things Festival in 2022, TISM ticked off a wildly successful headline run in 2024, with their ‘Death To Art Tour’ taking over venues like Brisbane’s Riverstage, Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

Boasting supports from Machine Gun Fellatio, Eskimo Joe and The Mavis’s, the tour also honoured TISM’s latest full-length Death to Art, which became their highest charting album since the release of Machiavelli and the Four Seasons.

TISM MACHIAVELLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS LIVE 2026

Friday, April 10th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Sunday, April 12th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW