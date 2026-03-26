TISM have confirmed the support acts for their upcoming one-night-only show in Melbourne.

The notoriously anonymous provocateurs are heading to Melbourne’s PICA on Saturday, May 2nd with a show that will never be repeated anywhere else. It will be TISM’s only Melbourne appearance in 2026.

On the night, they’ll be supported by The Belair Lip Bombs, Dr Sure’s Unusual Practise, and Large Mirage.

With blissful hues, heartfelt thematics and hook-laden indie rock primed to burrow into your soul, Frankston’s very own The Belair Lip Bombs have been weaving musical magic together since 2017. They released their debut self-titled EP in 2018, which ultimately led to their 2023 debut album Lush Life. Their acclaimed 2025 sophomore album Again. followed.

Meanwhile, Melbourne synth punks Dr Sure’s Unusual Practise swiftly became a cult favourite after emerging in 2019, ticking off albums, international tours and supports alongside fellow punk icons King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Tropical Fuck Storm and Ty Segall. Releasing their third studio album Total Reality in 2024, the group catapulted into the limelight. They most recently unleashed their new EP Blue in 2025.

Finally, Large Mirage melt retro psychedelic rock with shimmering finesse, and have planted their boots firmly in the golden soil of 1970s hard rock but with their eyes fixed on the future. Forming in 2021, their balanced storytelling, high-octane live shows and heavy-rock-meets-psych-pop wiles have seen them share stages with everyone from AC/DC through to The Screaming Jets, Amyl & The Sniffers and the Australian Rock Collective.

TISM’s ‘Wankers Of The World, Unite!’ performance in Melbourne follows two sold-out shows at the Sydney Opera House in April, where they played their 1995 album Machiavelli and the Four Seasons in full.

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Released in 1995, Machiavelli and the Four Seasons marked album No. 3 for TISM, along with a significant stylistic shift from their earlier works that remains as sharp and relevant as ever. It blends satire, chaos, and creative genius into razor-sharp musical moments, catapulting the group into mainstream infamy.

It spent 72 weeks in the charts, peaked at No. 8, and took home the ARIA Award for Best Independent Release. It also ticked off three songs in triple j’s Hottest 100 in 1995, and gifted some of the group’s most enduring cuts, including “(He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River” and “Greg! The Stop Sign!!”.

For complete ticket information, see here.

TISM ‘WANKERS OF THE WORLD, UNITE!’ 2026

Saturday, May 2nd

PICA, Melbourne VIC

with The Belair Lip Bombs, Dr Sure’s Unusual Practise, Large Mirage