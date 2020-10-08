The real reason for the postponement of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has been revealed. Tom DeLonge is set to make his directorial debut with a coming-of-age sci-fi film, Monsters of California.

The pop-punk hero turned UFO conspirator penned the script for the film alongside Ian Miller. In addition to his writing-directing duties, DeLonge will write and perform the film’s score.

The adventure film will follow teenager Dallas Edwards — played by Jack Samson — and his ragtag friends as they attempt to uncover the meaning behind a number of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California.

As Deadline report Mad About You and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives) and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek, Jared Scott and Jack Lancaster are all set to feature in the film.

“I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades,” DeLonge said in a statement. “It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry.

The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that lead me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction.”

Production for the film is underway — details as to when we can expect it to drop have been kept under wraps.