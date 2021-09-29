Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus is officially cancer-free.

In June, Mark Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. He later clarified that was battling stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, “which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body,” he said. He had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months before publicly revealing his diagnosis.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” he wrote at the time. “Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future.

“I’m going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go.”

In July, Hoppus shared a positive update after undergoing a “test that may very well determine if I live or die.”

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news,” he wrote.

Now, Hoppus has taken to social media to announce that he is cancer-free. “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote.

“Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Hoppus detailed that although he’s in complete remission, he will still have to get scanned every six months.

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” he wrote. “Can I get a W in the chat?”